UPDATE: Mobile Police said two men got into a fight outside the store. One stabbed the other. The man who was stabbed was alive as of 3:30 p.m., though police could not say how severe his injuries were.
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police confirmed to WKRG News 5 that a person was stabbed at the Dollar General on Broad Street Tuesday afternoon.
Police said a man was stabbed. Police said they have a suspect in custody.
This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 has a team on the scene working to gather more details. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
