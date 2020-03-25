St. Vincent de Paul Catholic School in Mobile closing

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — St. Vincent de Paul Catholic School in Mobile is closing its doors after the end of the spring semester.

The school posted on Facebook Tuesday that it will not remain open after the end of this spring semester.

The post directs people to see its website Wednesday for registration information for other Catholic schools in the area.

In December 2017, five people were injured after a fire at a breakfast with Santa event at the school.

