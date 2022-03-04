MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — OWA is partnering with the Mobile County Animal Shelter for OWA’S 5th annual “St. Pawtty’s Day” celebration.

Proceeds from the event will go towards the Mobile County Animal Shelter. The event will feature:

Music

Dog adoptions

A dog kissing photo booth

Pet parade

Pet Parade and costume contest

For those wanting to adopt a furry friend, OWA will cover all adoption fees for guests. Residents who enter the contest will have a chance to win a cash prize for Mr. and Mrs. St. Pawtty’s, Most Creative, Dynamic Duo and OWA choice.

The event is free, but donations are required to enter the pet parade and costume contest. Residents can pre-register for the costume and contest by clicking the link here. Registration will also be open on the day of the event from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Registration will cost $10 online and $15 on the event day.

The event will be held March 12 from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the OWA Parks anr Resort at 101-N South OWA Blvd. in Foley. The parade will start at 3:30 p.m. with a lineup at 3 p.m.