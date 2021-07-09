St. Paul’s goalkeeper named high school All American

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — St. Paul’s goalkeeper Aerielle Reese has been named a high school All-American, a rare honor for a player from south Alabama.

Reese is one of 37 girls named by the United Soccer Coaches as a High School All American. This is the highest honor a female soccer player can receive at the high school level. She is the only player from Alabama to make the squad.

Reese led St. Paul’s to 6A state title this year. She was named 6A state soccer tournament MVP. She also was named to the All Region Team.

Amazingly, Reese was not a goalkeeper coming into her senior season. Coach Ashley Johnson asked Reese to play in the goal to fill a team need.

“Her unselfishness and desire to put the team before herself led her to a state championship,” Johnson said, “and now the highest honor a high school soccer player can receive.”

Reese will travel to Kansas City, Missouri on January 22nd to be honored at the annual United Soccer Coaches All America ceremony.