MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department responded to St. Paul’s Episcopal School on Wednesday, around 9:15 in the morning in response to a burglary report.

MPD says upon arrival, police officers had discovered that St. Paul’s was broken into. Officers discovered multiple broken windows and several vandalized classrooms.

St. Paul’s Episcopal School is located at 4051 Old Shell Road near Spring Hill College.

No one has been arrested in regards to this vandalization at this time. If you know any information which may help MPD you are asked to call (251) 208-1700.

Mobile Police says this is an ongoing investigation.