St. Luke’s students get involved in election process

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As millions of Americans cast their ballots across the nation, some of Saint Luke’s Episcopal School students cast ballots of their own.

Students in grades K4 and K5 participated in the democratic process Tuesday by voting for their choice in a special election on campus. The students voted for either Duck or Farmer Brown after reading the book “Duck for President.”

One of the K4 teachers at St. Luke’s wrote WKRG News 5 about the process. “This adorable experience is a reminder to us all that learning to have a voice in the democratic process is the most important part of what it means to be an American,” said LeighAnne Bush.

Results are in – and “Duck” won the mock election!

