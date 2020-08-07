St. Luke’s football team under quarantine

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — St. Luke’s High School football coach Ronn Lee confirmed to WKRG News 5 the Wildcats football team started a 14-quarantine on Wednesday.

Lee said he acted on advice from Health officials due to a “a possible COVID threat.” Lee said 39 players from grades 7 through 12 make up the team and will return to school on Aug. 17.

St. Luke’s is scheduled to open the High School season on August 28th against Chickasaw. Lee said he supports playing high school football this season.

