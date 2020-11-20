St. Luke’s Episcopal School senior earns perfect score on ACT, first in school history to do so

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A senior at St. Luke’s Episcopal School earned a perfect score on the ACT and is the first to do so in his school’s history.

Garrett Upshaw earned the perfect score on the second ACT exam he took. The first time Upshaw took the exam, he got a 34.

Upshaw says after almost getting a perfect score the first time he took it, he knew he had to give it one more shot.

On Friday morning, Upshaw’s school came together and celebrated his achievement.

“I’m happy that everyone is supporting but I’m not one who likes to shout my stuff to the world. I don’t think I’m going to be walking the red carpet one day so this was a slight bit embarrassing. But I appreciate all the support,” says Upshaw.

Unsurprisingly, a full 36 is the rarest score of all. Just 0.334% of all test takers earned a perfect ACT score.

Upshaw says his favorite subjects in school on math and science.

He says he worked hard to get a perfect score and hopes his achievement inspires others to work hard towards their goals.

Upshaw attributes his success to hard work along with the support of his parents.

Upshaw says he hopes to major in chemistry and aspires to possibly go into medicine. Right now, he has his eyes on 8 universities but plans to potentially take a gap year after he graduates from high school.

LATEST STORIES: