St. Luke’s Episcopal School hosts 11th annual Veteran’s Day breakfast, this year as a drive-thru due to COVID-19

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – St. Luke’s Episcopal School in Mobile hosted their 11th annual Veteran’s Day breakfast on Wednesday.

This year because of COVID-19, the breakfast was converted to a drive-thru.

Students waved flags and passed out biscuits and coffee to veterans in their cars while the band played.

This is an event that veterans in the community look forward to every year and people we spoke with told us they are appreciative the school still found a way to honor them despite the pandemic.

“Its wonderful. Don’t let the kids forget. A lot of people forget about veterans, they think its just another holiday like Memorial Day. But the school does a good job here,” said Cliff Anderson, a veteran.

The school says not only is the breakfast a way to honor veterans, but it also serves as an opportunity to teach students about the importance of this day.

After the school handed out the breakfast, students returned to their classrooms and watched videos about veterans, each of which has served in a different branch of the United States military.

