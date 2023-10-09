MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Blessing of the Animals is a tradition celebrated around the world and even right here in our backyard. Children, and pets, participated in the event at St. Luke’s Episcopal School Thursday.

The blessing takes place every year in honor of Saint Francis of Assisi, whose feast day is Oct. 4, according to Franciscan Media. St. Francis is the patron saint of animals and he wrote an ode to God’s living things.

Many dogs received blessings on Oct. 5 at the school and students were able to leave class and watch. Along with watching the blessings, students were able to say some prayers and play with the pups.