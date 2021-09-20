St. Ignatius on lockdown after possible shooting in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — St. Ignatius Catholic School was put on lockdown Monday morning after a possible shooting on nearby Bristol Court.

A message to parents from the school said a suspect who was breaking into cars in the neighborhood shot a resident. The message said the suspect fled on foot and has not been apprehended.

Tori Y. Miller, the school’s principal, said in the message they were in contact with Mobile Police about this incident. While Miller said police assured the school the suspect was “nowhere in our vicinity,” the school will remain on lockdown until the suspect is apprehended.