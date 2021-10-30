St Elmo-Irvington VFD taking donations for medical expenses for Fire Chief McKeever

IRVINGTON, Ala. (WKRG) – A couple of weeks ago, Josh McKeever, the Fire Chief of St Elmo-Irvington Volunteer Fire Department was fighting a trash fire when he went into cardiac arrest. Luckily, the two firefighters on the scene with Chief McKeever were able to resuscitate him and get him to the hospital where he stayed for several days.

He is home now but is still recovering and out of work. Chief McKeever’s work is strictly volunteer and is known as a very kind and generous man that has served his community a great deal. His teammates wanted to help him, so today they were out at the intersection of March Road and Old Pascagoula Road in Theodore “filling the boot” and collecting donations for the Chief’s medical expenses.

If you were not able to make it out to give a donation in person and wish to donate, click here.