Squirrels in Bienville Square to be relocated

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile will begin to relocate some of the squirrels in Bienville Square due to overpopulation and to protect the historic live oak trees.

After the city was struck by Hurricane Sally in 2020, the City of Mobile contracted Wildlife Solutions Inc., a Fairhope-based company, to assess the squirrels in the park. The company determined that the average number of squirrels per acre is significantly higher than typical squirrel populations in the wild.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson said, “We brought in a wildlife expert to make sure we were prioritizing the health and safety of the iconic oaks in Bienville Square and the squirrels Mobilian know and love.”

The City of Mobile took Wildlife Solutions Recommendations and is beginning an effort to safely trap 25 squirrels from the Square and relocate them to a suitable habitat in a more rural portion of Mobile County.

Visitors will see small traps in a certain area of Bienville Square for a short period.