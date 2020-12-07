Springhill Medical Center to receive 1,000 doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Springhill Medical Center will receive 1,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine after the FDA has granted Emergency Use Authorization for the Pfizer vaccine.

The hospital says they will follow the State and Federal distribution plan on who will receive the vaccination with the initial shipment.

The hospital provided this statement from the Director of Pharmacy, Joe Adkins: “Springhill will be processing these high-risk personnel through the COVID-19 vaccine clinic shortly after vaccines are received. Springhill Medical Center is looking forward to offering more vaccine to the Mobile community as the vaccine supply increases during the next several months.”

