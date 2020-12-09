Springhill Medical Center restricting visitors as COVID-19 cases climb

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Beginning Thursday, Dec. 10, Springhill Medical Center is restricting hospital visitors as COVID-19 cases surge again in the region — the only exceptions being compassion care, parents or guardians of minors, and obstetrics. 

“In order to protect our patients, families, employees, and the community during this surge of COVID-19 cases, Springhill Medical Center has put measures into place to restrict visiting until further notice,” said CEO/President Mr. Jeff St. Clair. “We are constantly monitoring data released by federal, state, and local authorities and feel it is in the best interest of family, friends, and community to institute this restriction immediately.”

The visitor policy is subject to change based on the prevalence of disease in our community.

There are limited special circumstance exceptions to this policy that may be considered with advance coordination with our clinical care team.

For patients who need assistance contacting their family/friends via Skype or Facetime, Springhill will continue to offer help in this area.

