Springhill Medical Center has more ICU patients than beds

Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Springhill Medical Center illustrating Wednesday the severity of the ongoing COVID-19 surge in the Mobile community.

Jeff St. Clair, the hospital’s CEO, told WKRG the hospital currently has 36 ICU patients. All of the hospitals 28 ICU beds are full. The eight additional patients are being treated in the post-anesthesia care unit.

This news comes as Mobile Fire-Rescue Wednesday reached code “critical mass level zero,” meaning no ambulances are available to transport patients.

