Springhill Medical Center has more ICU patients than beds

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) - Fred is now remnants moving through the NE. Tropical Storm Henri is still spinning away in the Atlantic and is forecast to become a hurricane later this week before turning to the northeast. Grace became a hurricane earlier today and will stay well to our south. There are two areas of high pressure right now that are keeping our neighborhood safe! One is moving over the northern Gulf and is keeping Grace to our south. The other is in the Atlantic and is keeping Henri out to sea. The only impact we will see from Grace is a high risk for rip currents Friday as the system moves into the southern Gulf.

Locally, we do have scattered showers and storms on our radar this afternoon. Those should start to fade as the sun sets. Temps right now are in the 80’s and 90’s….But since that humidity returned today, the heat index values are in the triples digits. Lows tonight will drop to the 70’s.