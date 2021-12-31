Springhill Medical Center Birthing Suites implement new COVID guidelines

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Birthing Suites at Springhill Medical Center are changing their COVID-19 guidelines due to the amount of COVID-19 cases that have been reported recently.

The following precautions will be put into place for the labor and delivery department:

Two support people are allowed during labor. They will be required to get tested for COVID and wear an arm band at all times.

Between the hours of 8:00 am-9:00pm, the day after delivery, two additional visitors will be permitted to visit during visiting hours. They can rotate two at a time. No age restrictions.

Any visitors with cold or flu symptoms will NOT be allowed to visit.

Masks are required to be worn at all times in the building, including in the patient rooms. You may be asked to leave and visitation restricted if you cannot comply with our requirements.

Patient and two designated visitors who will stay with patient are required to be swabbed for COVID. We will swab both on the unit with a Rapid Swab. Observation and laboring patients will be done on arrival. Scheduled patients two to three days prior to scheduled delivery. If positive they will notify MD to discuss rescheduling if possible.

They are not allowing any non-essential visitors to their unit at this time. This includes personal photographers. The hospital photographer will be screened daily. They will be providing an ID band to each visitor to allow them access to the unit.

Springhill Medical Center is also going back to testing every patient for COVID-19. Any overnight visitors must be tested as well.

The hospital has not changed its visitor policy but says that can change at any time.