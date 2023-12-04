MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile Subway Restaurant employee was robbed at gunpoint while working Saturday morning.

According to the Mobile Police Department, officers responded to the Subway in response to a robbery call. When they arrived, officers found that a man had entered the restaurant with a mask covering his face and demanded money from the cash register.

When the employee was trying to comply, the man allegedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at them. The employee then handed over the money, and the man left the restaurant on foot.

