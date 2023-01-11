MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile-Government announced Springhill Avenue will be closed just east of I-65 for railroad improvements. Construction begins Monday, Jan. 16.

The railroad replacement project is expected to last at least 10 days and it will start on 5:30 a.m. on Monday.

I-65 will be used as the “primary assigned detour route,” according to the release.

Lott Road is also closed for a bridge replacement project. Work began Thursday, Jan. 5. There are no details in reference to how long the construction will take.