MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The intersection of Springhill Ave. at McGregor Ave. has been closed for emergency repairs to utility lines and traffic signals Tuesday afternoon, according to a release from the City of Mobile.

“This work is expected to last into the evening hours,” reads the release.

Drivers are asked to use Moffett Road or I-65 to go past this section of Springhill Ave. for the time being.

Traffic updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

McGregor Avenue began a two-year project Monday. Improvements include widening the road, sidewalk and curb restoration and a roundabout at the intersection of Dauphin Street and McGregor Ave.