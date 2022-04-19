MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — Spring Hill College Baseball Coach Frank Sims notched his 1,000th career collegiate coaching win Tuesday night as the Badgers downed West Florida 6-3 at historic Stan Galle Field.

Sims has now recorded 964 wins at Spring Hill, to go along with 36 victories at Milton (Wis.) College. He previously announced plans to retire at the end of the season, his 37th with the Badgers.

“It’s quite a relief, to be honest,” said Sims. “We’ve talked about getting the 28 wins to get to 1,000. We’ve had a pretty good year. It’s been fun.”

Dozens of Sims’ former players were on hand to see his historic win.

“There are so many great kids that have been a part of this and I’m proud of each and every one of them,” said Sims. “Wins are great, but things like this, when people come out to see you, and pay tribute, it’s a really a nice thing.”

The Badgers will try to get win #1,001 for Sims Wednesday when they host Loyola at The Pit.