MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Several universities are waiving their application for a week-long period, including Spring Hill College. 

Application fees will be waived once again Staring Sunday, Feb. 27, and ending Saturday, March 5. The following Colleges have waived their application fees:

  • Alabama State University in Ala. 
  • Allen University in S.C.
  • Andrew College in Ga.
  • Athens State University in Ala.
  • Auburn University at Montgomery in Ala.
  • Faulkner University in Ala.
  • Florida Southern College in Fla. 
  • Huntington College in Ala.
  • Jacksonville State University in Ala.
  • Marion Military Insititute in Ala.
  • Maryville College in Tenn.
  • Mississippi College in Miss. 
  • Spring Hill College in Ala.
  • Talladega College in Ala.
  • Troy University in Ala.
  • University of Alabama in Ala.
  • University of Alabama in Hunstsville in Ala.
  • University of Montevallo in Ala.

Those who did not apply in the fall are encouraged to apply during the week of Feb. 27, according to a news release from the State of Alabama Department of Education.