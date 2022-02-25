MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Several universities are waiving their application for a week-long period, including Spring Hill College.

Application fees will be waived once again Staring Sunday, Feb. 27, and ending Saturday, March 5. The following Colleges have waived their application fees:

Alabama State University in Ala.

Allen University in S.C.

Andrew College in Ga.

Athens State University in Ala.

Auburn University at Montgomery in Ala.

Faulkner University in Ala.

Florida Southern College in Fla.

Huntington College in Ala.

Jacksonville State University in Ala.

Marion Military Insititute in Ala.

Maryville College in Tenn.

Mississippi College in Miss.

Spring Hill College in Ala.

Talladega College in Ala.

Troy University in Ala.

University of Alabama in Ala.

University of Alabama in Hunstsville in Ala.

University of Montevallo in Ala.

Those who did not apply in the fall are encouraged to apply during the week of Feb. 27, according to a news release from the State of Alabama Department of Education.