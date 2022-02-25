MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Several universities are waiving their application for a week-long period, including Spring Hill College.
Application fees will be waived once again Staring Sunday, Feb. 27, and ending Saturday, March 5. The following Colleges have waived their application fees:
- Alabama State University in Ala.
- Allen University in S.C.
- Andrew College in Ga.
- Athens State University in Ala.
- Auburn University at Montgomery in Ala.
- Faulkner University in Ala.
- Florida Southern College in Fla.
- Huntington College in Ala.
- Jacksonville State University in Ala.
- Marion Military Insititute in Ala.
- Maryville College in Tenn.
- Mississippi College in Miss.
- Spring Hill College in Ala.
- Talladega College in Ala.
- Troy University in Ala.
- University of Alabama in Ala.
- University of Alabama in Hunstsville in Ala.
- University of Montevallo in Ala.
Those who did not apply in the fall are encouraged to apply during the week of Feb. 27, according to a news release from the State of Alabama Department of Education.