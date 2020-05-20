Spring Hill to provide new students single residence hall rooms for 2020-21 academic year

Unedited press release from Spring Hill College

Spring Hill College President E. Joseph Lee II, PhD announced to the college community that, upon return to campus in the fall, new students attending Spring Hill College will be provided single-room assignments. First-year and transfer students planning to live on campus will be housed in the College’s single-room residence halls and any roommate designations would be honored by assigning them to rooms next to each other. These decisions allow for compliance with local and state social distancing guidelines as well as Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) health regulations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This planning also allows for students who may have immune-compromised or other chronic health concerns.

“We are blessed and thankful that the College has the room and the resources to make these modifications possible,” said Lee. “Our Jesuit, Catholic, liberal arts college continues to be a place that focuses on the whole person … from classroom to campus living.”

There will not be additional charges for this increased living space. Students do not need to take any additional steps in this process. The Office of Residence Life is reaching out to each student starting this week to discuss these housing assignments.

The College is following all governmental health regulations and exceeding CDC cleaning and sanitation recommendations across campus. From classrooms to residence halls, student dining to gathering spots, staff are working diligently to deliver a healthy Spring Hill College environment.

Founded in 1830, Spring Hill College is the oldest Catholic college in the Southeast and the third-oldest Jesuit college in the United States. Spring Hill combines the Jesuit tradition of excellence in education and a commitment to caring for the whole person – mind, body and spirit – with innovative educational experiences. Located in Mobile, Ala., Spring Hill’s mission is to form leaders engaged in learning, faith, justice and service for life. As a result, Spring Hill students are engaged, inspired and transformed by their experiences.

LATEST STORIES: