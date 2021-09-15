Spring Hill rape suspect seeking to leave state for work visa, can’t get hired locally

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The former Spring Hill College student who is accused of raping another student on campus is seeking to leave the state for his work visa because his attorney say he can’t get hired locally.

Vassil Kokali is facing numerous charges including rape, sodomy, and burglary in relation to an incident that happened at Spring Hill College in March 2021.

The victim, Audrey Cox, has publicly stated she was sexually assaulted by Kokali in her dorm room after a night of drinking in downtown Mobile.

Kokali has maintained his innocence and turned himself in to police when the allegations against him were brought forward.

Since he was arrested and charged, Kokali has graduated from Spring Hill College.

He was attending the school on a visa but was required to surrender his passport when he was arrested.

Visiting from Italy, Kokali is not an American citizen and is now seeking to stay on a work visa since he is unable to go back to his country while these charges are pending.

In court on Wednesday, his attorney Megan Doggett asked the judge to consider allowing him to leave the state for work.

Doggett says Kokali has applied to over 30 jobs across the state but has been unable to get hired due to the publicity surrounding his case.

“Obviously this has been a highly publicized case and so trying to find a job here locally with these charges pending has been difficult,” says Doggett. “What we’re trying to do is get him gainfully employed so that he can remain here on a work visa, as he needs to do, whether that’s inside the state or outside the state.”

Doggett says Kokali is not a flight risk and has attended all of the hearings he’s been required to be in attendance for.

Doggett is working with prosecutors to come to an agreement about Kokali’s bond revision.

A court hearing has been reset for September 22.

A judge will ultimately decide if Kokali is allowed to leave the state.