Spring Hill optimistic to return to campus in the fall

Unedited press release from Spring Hill College

Spring Hill College President E. Joseph Lee II, PhD announced today that the College administration is planning for fall 2020 residential instruction to begin on August 20, barring any unforeseen health

circumstances.

The College’s Instructional Continuity team has asked faculty to organize courses to ensure maximum flexibility in case changes need to be made during the semester. However, students have been advised to be prepared to follow the current 2020-21 Academic Calendar and will also receive more details about what changes they might expect to their on-campus education this fall.

“Our small campus culture is the perfect place to nurture new options while providing a safe and purposeful learning environment, influenced by the power of our Jesuit, Catholic education,” said President Lee. “We have an extraordinary opportunity to move forward as a future-focused institution, preparing our students for a much different world than the one they faced just a few months ago.”

Founded in 1830, Spring Hill College is the oldest Catholic college in the Southeast and the third-oldest Jesuit college in the United States. Spring Hill combines the Jesuit tradition of excellence in education and a commitment to caring for the whole person – mind, body and spirit – with innovative educational experiences. Located in Mobile, Ala., Spring Hill’s mission is to form leaders engaged in learning, faith, justice and service for life. As a result, Spring Hill students are engaged, inspired and transformed by their experiences.

