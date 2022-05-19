TAMPA, Fla (WKRG) — Spring Hill College’s first-ever game in the NCAA Division II Baseball Playoffs was one to forget. The Badgers were demolished Thursday by the host team Tampa 35-4 in the opening game of Tampa Regional.

The Spartans scored 35 runs on 33 hits. Only 22 of their runs were earned, due to five Spring Hill errors.

Tampa scored six runs in the 1st inning and added 16 more in the 2nd inning, to take a 22-0 lead. The Spartans led 32-0, before Spring Hill got on the board in the 7th inning.

Tampa hit six home runs in the 2nd inning, and eight in the game. Two Tampa batters had five hits, including first baseman Dan Sullivan who clubbed three home runs and knocked in nine runs.

Spring Hill pitchers issued 10 walks.

In case you’re wondering, the worst ever loss in NCAA baseball history is 47 runs. Nebraska hammered Chicago State 50-3 in a game in 1999.

The Badgers will face either Nova Southeastern or Valdosta State Friday in an elimination game.