Spring Hill College To Host Drive-Thru College Fair

Unedited Press Release:

Spring Hill College will host a Drive-Thru College Fair on Tuesday, April 13, from 3 pm to 6 pm. This event is for high school students and their families along the Gulf Coast, including from Mobile and Baldwin counties.

Students will have an opportunity to learn about Spring Hill College and nearly 30 other colleges and universities without leaving their vehicles and get information about academics, financial aid, and campus life. Registration is encouraged for the Drive-Thru Fair and for an optional Spring Hill College campus tour: https://forms.gle/N14BU4eZp5e45pZq7

“We are pleased to be hosting this Drive-Thru College Fair at Spring Hill College. Spring Hill admissions counselors will be on hand to talk with participants to answer their questions about life on The Hill,” said Gary Bracken, Vice President of Enrollment Management at Spring Hill College. “A remarkable number of colleges and universities will also be on-site and we look forward to students and families attending.”

Given the impact on travel from the pandemic, Spring Hill College has a variety of online, virtual, social media, and select in-person tour options. Offering this Drive-Thru College Fair brings students and parents a new and convenient way to come to campus, while still following COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Spring Hill College is located at 4000 Dauphin Street. The Drive-Thru Fair will take place in the admissions building parking lot.

Directions: From Dauphin St., turn onto the campus at Rimes Rd.

Drive past the golf course to the top of Rimes Rd. At the stop sign, turn right onto St. Ignatius Blvd.

Follow to the second building on the left: Nan Altmayer Place.

COVID-19 Protocols will be observed, including wearing masks and social distancing.

Here is a current list of the colleges and universities attending:

Alabama A & M University

Alabama State University

Bishop State Community College

Coastal Alabama Community College

Eastern Kentucky University

Faulkner University

Faulkner University (Montgomery)

Miles College

Pensacola State College

Samford University

Spring Hill College

The University of Alabama

The University of Alabama Early College

The University of Mississippi

The University of Southern Mississippi

The University of West Alabama

Troy University

UAB Collat School of Business

University of Alabama at Birmingham

University of Louisiana at Lafayette

University of South Alabama

University of South Alabama Air Force ROTC

University of South Alabama Army ROTC

University of South Alabama College of Nursing

University of South Alabama- College of Engineering

University of South Alabama-College of Allied Health- Department of Biomedical Sciences

University of West Florida

William Carey University

(may be subject to change)