Spring Hill College To Host Drive-Thru College Fair

Unedited Press Release:
Spring Hill College will host a Drive-Thru College Fair on Tuesday, April 13, from 3 pm to 6 pm. This event is for high school students and their families along the Gulf Coast, including from Mobile and Baldwin counties.
Students will have an opportunity to learn about Spring Hill College and nearly 30 other colleges and universities without leaving their vehicles and get information about academics, financial aid, and campus life. Registration is encouraged for the Drive-Thru Fair and for an optional Spring Hill College campus tour: https://forms.gle/N14BU4eZp5e45pZq7
“We are pleased to be hosting this Drive-Thru College Fair at Spring Hill College. Spring Hill admissions counselors will be on hand to talk with participants to answer their questions about life on The Hill,” said Gary Bracken, Vice President of Enrollment Management at Spring Hill College. “A remarkable number of colleges and universities will also be on-site and we look forward to students and families attending.”
Given the impact on travel from the pandemic, Spring Hill College has a variety of online, virtual, social media, and select in-person tour options. Offering this Drive-Thru College Fair brings students and parents a new and convenient way to come to campus, while still following COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
Spring Hill College is located at 4000 Dauphin Street. The Drive-Thru Fair will take place in the admissions building parking lot.
Directions: From Dauphin St., turn onto the campus at Rimes Rd.
Drive past the golf course to the top of Rimes Rd. At the stop sign, turn right onto St. Ignatius Blvd.
Follow to the second building on the left: Nan Altmayer Place.
COVID-19 Protocols will be observed, including wearing masks and social distancing.
Here is a current list of the colleges and universities attending:
Alabama A & M University
Alabama State University
Bishop State Community College
Coastal Alabama Community College
Eastern Kentucky University
Faulkner University
Faulkner University (Montgomery)
Miles College
Pensacola State College
Samford University
Spring Hill College
The University of Alabama
The University of Alabama Early College
The University of Mississippi
The University of Southern Mississippi
The University of West Alabama
Troy University
UAB Collat School of Business
University of Alabama at Birmingham
University of Louisiana at Lafayette
University of South Alabama
University of South Alabama Air Force ROTC
University of South Alabama Army ROTC
University of South Alabama College of Nursing
University of South Alabama- College of Engineering
University of South Alabama-College of Allied Health- Department of Biomedical Sciences
University of West Florida
William Carey University
(may be subject to change)