MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — After being awarded a $35 million grant in early 2023, Spring Hill College now has access to the money and can move forward with the construction of a new health and science center.

Construction of the Health and Science Innovation Center is expected to begin in September 2024. “This center promises to revolutionize education, research, and healthcare delivery in the region, ultimately benefiting our entire community,” stated a release from SHC.

“This generous grant, which would not have been possible without the support of former Senator Richard Shelby, is a game-changer for Spring Hill College and the communities we serve,” said President of SHC, Mary Van Brunt, PhD. “It will enable us to propel our commitment to education, research, and community service to new heights.

“This grant is another great example of how we carry out our mission of developing leaders while caring for the whole person. We are excited about the transformative impact this initiative will have on our institution and the broader society.”

The center will encompass these key areas:

Advanced Research Facilities: The grant will enable the construction of state-of-the-art laboratories and learning spaces, fostering innovation and discovery in health and science.

Enhanced Academic Programs: Spring Hill College will develop new academic programs and expand existing ones to equip students with the knowledge and skills needed for successful careers in health and science fields.

Community Outreach: The College will collaborate with local healthcare providers and organizations to enhance community health services and promote overall well-being.

Scholarships and Research Opportunities: The grant will lead to related scholarships and research opportunities that will ensure Spring Hill students have access to financial support and hands-on research experiences.

The center is expected to be completed in the summer of 2026.