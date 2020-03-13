Spring Hill College suspends on-campus classes, moves online

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Spring Hill College is suspending on-campus classes and will transition to online learning. This comes as a number of colleges and universities are making similar decisions amid concerns over COVID-19.

Spring Hill students are expected to move out of their residence halls and return home between Saturday March 14 and Monday March 16. Staff and faculty will remain on campus to work.

Spring Hill College will also be extending spring break through March 27. Virtual classes will begin March 30 and continue through April 9. Classroom instruction will resume on Tuesday April 14.

Spring Hill officials say they will continue to monitor the situation and adjust if needed.

