Spring Hill College student arrested and charged with on-campus rape

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A student at Spring Hill College has been arrested and charged with rape after a woman came forward and said she was sexually assaulted inside her dorm room on campus.

Pictured is the student being charged with rape, Vassil Kokali (Mobile Metro Jail)

The alleged victim spoke to WKRG News 5 last week about what she says happened.

Vassil Kokali, a senior at Spring Hill College, was booked into jail shortly before 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning and is being charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, and first-degree burglary.

Kokali faced a judge virtually for a bond hearing a few hours after being booked into jail where Judge Spiro Cheriogotis granted him $75,000 bond for his three charges.

The state was seeking $50,000 for each charge.

Kokali is an international student from Italy and was also ordered to surrender his passport.

Kokali’s attorney to WKRG News 5 outside the courtroom she believes Kokali is innocent and is confident he will be exonerated. She added Kokali has been cooperative throughout the investigation, passed a polygraph test, and turned himself into jail.

Kokali will be back in court for his arraignment on April 6.

Students and alumni also protested last weekend demanding action.