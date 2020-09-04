Spring Hill College reports 51 new COVID-19 cases

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to Spring Hill Colleges’ website, 51 new cases were added to its COVID-19 tracking dashboard.

The dashboard records new cases per week. It also illustrates the number of students in isolation due to COVID-19 as well as resolved cases.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories