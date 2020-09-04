Spring Hill College reports 51 new COVID-19 cases

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to Spring Hill Colleges’ website, 51 new cases were added to its COVID-19 tracking dashboard.
The dashboard records new cases per week. It also illustrates the number of students in isolation due to COVID-19 as well as resolved cases.
