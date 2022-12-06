MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Spring Hill College and Badger’s athletic director shared their thoughts on legendary tennis coach Nick Bollettieri who passed away in his home in Florida Sunday night. He was 91.

Bollettieri is a SHC Class of 1953 graduate who earned a philosophy degree and played tennis at The Hill, according to an Instagram post from SHC. Bollettieri was inducted into the SHC Hall of Fame in 1994.

Bollettieri “pioneered the concept of a tennis boarding school and founded the Bollettieri Tennis Academy in Bradenton, Fla.,” according to the Instagram post. In 2009, Bollettieri was honored with a Distinguished American Sportsman award in the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame.

New 5’s Randy Patrick spoke with SHC AD Joe Niland following the news of Bollettieri’s passing:

Spring Hill College was saddened to hear of the passing of SHC Hall of Fame member and alum Nick Bollettieri. Nick was a giant in the tennis coaching world and exhibited the Jesuit value “of being a man in service to others.” We are praying for his family at this time. Joe Niland, SHC AD

Bollettieri coached over 10 players who were at No. 1 in the world rankings at one point in their careers. Some of those players include Serena and Venus Williams, Maria Sharapova and Andre Agassi.

SARASOTA, FL – APRIL 21: Nick Bollettieri attends the 2018 Sarasota Film Festival on April 21, 2018 in Sarasota, Florida. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for Sarasota Film Festival)

KEY BISCAYNE, FL – MARCH 21: Coach Nick Bollettieri helps to inspire children during Kids Day at the 2017 Miami Open on March 21, 2017, at Tennis Center at Crandon Park in Key Biscayne, FL. (Photo by Aaron Gilbert/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

July 12, 2014: Legendary tennis coach Nick Bollettieri delivers his acceptance speech during the Hall of Fame Tennis Class of 2014 Enshrinement Ceremony, at International Tennis Hall of Fame & Museum in Newport, RI. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Icon SMI/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

FLUSHING, NY – AUGUST 25: Tennis coach Nick Bollettieri signs autographs as he arrives for the 2003 U.S. Open in Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA National Tennis Center of Flushing Meadows Corona Park August 25, 2003 in Flushing, New York. (Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 5: Men’s singles champion Andre Agassi of the USA (holding the trophy) poses with his coach Nick Bollettieri (right), his girlfriend Wendi Stewart (left) and brother Philip (2nd left) at the Wimbledon Champions’ Dinner after the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 5, 1992 in London, England. (Photo by Professional Sport/Popperfoto via Getty Images/Getty Images)

NEW DELHI, INDIA JULY 12: Tennis coach Nick Bollettieri made his first visit to India to identify the talent in the country. (Photo by Pradeep Gaur/Mint via Getty Images)

Billie Jean King took to Twitter to remember “one of its [tennis] most passionate coaches & advocates.”

His former student and tennis legend Agassi also took to Twitter.

“Our dear friend, Nick Bollettieri, graduated from us last night. He gave so many a chance to live their dream. He showed us all how life can be lived to the fullest…Thank you, Nick,” reads the Tweet.