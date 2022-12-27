MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As part of the federal spending bill passed by Congress and signed by the president on Dec. 23, Spring Hill College will be receiving $35 million for the construction of a new building.

Spring Hill College is Alabama’s oldest institute for higher education. The new building will serve the nursing department along with other healthcare majors. The nursing department just opened the first simulation lab at the college in 2022.

The project was requested by Senator Richard Shelby, who will be retiring at the beginning of 2023.