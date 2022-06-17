MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Spring Hill College is reacting to the not guilty verdict after an 8-day rape trial in a Mobile County courtroom that involved two of their students.

Vassil Kokali, a foreign student who played soccer and studied at Spring Hill College, was found not guilty on all counts after another former student, Audrey Cox, accused him of sexually assaulting her inside her dorm room back in March 2021.

In a statement, a representative for Spring Hill College told WKRG News 5:

“We respect the legal process and the decision of the jury. Spring Hill College is committed to providing students with a safe environment that is conducive to personal growth and learning. There is no place on our campus for violence of any kind. The safety of our students is of the utmost importance and we have a number of initiatives in place to prevent and address sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence, and stalking. We have no further comment at this time.” Statement from representative at Spring Hill College

Throughout the trial, evidence was presented that revealed the school had faulty surveillance cameras, broken audio recording equipment for campus police, and easy access in and out of the residence halls for non-residents.

WKRG News 5 asked Spring Hill College about their security measures in relation to the evidence that was presented during the trial. They did not answer our questions.

There is a pending federal lawsuit that was filed against the school that stemmed from this criminal case alleging they failed to provide basic security measures.