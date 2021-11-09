Spring Hill College rape suspect makes new request to leave state

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The former Spring Hill College student accused of raping a student on campus is once again asking for permission to leave the state.

Vassil Kokali is charged with rape, sodomy and burglary. His accuser claims Kokali assaulted her in her dorm room in March.

In a motion filed last week, his attorney requested Kokali be allowed to travel to New Jersey in December for work. The court filing also says Kokali wishes to spend time with his family in New York.

Kokali’s attorney made a similar request in September when a job opportunity became available in Florida. The attorney withdrew the request when that job opportunity fell through.

Back in September, the attorney claimed Kokali couldn’t find work in Alabama due to all the publicity surrounding the case.

A hearing on the new motion is set for November 23.