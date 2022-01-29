MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Spring Hill College Community is mourning the loss of an English professor who worked spent 53 years of his life at the college.

Michael Francis Kaffer, Ph.D. Professor Emeritus at SHC passed away Saturday, Jan. 22 at the age of 87. He graduated from the college in 1961 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts and began teaching English one year later.

His life will be celebrated on Friday, Feb. 4 at St. Joseph Chapel on SHC’s campus. The family will have visitors in the chapel from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. The service is set to begin at 3 p.m. with a reception following it in the Gautrelet room at 4 p.m. Masks are required for all indoor activities.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his memory to Spring Hill College.

Kaffer began teaching in the English Department, then he took a three-year hiatus to complete his master’s in English from Louisiana State University – Shreveport. He returned to SHC in 1969.

In 1985 he received his Ph.D. in Higher Education Administration through the University of Alabama. He was named “Professor Emeritus” at commencement that same year and the college honored him by dedicating a classroom to him in the Lucey Administration Building.

