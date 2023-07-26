A report from Payscale has ranked most universities in the United States on how good they are for a bachelor’s degree.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Between the famous Avenue of the Oaks, St. Joseph’s Chapel and the 18-hole golf course, it’s no secret that Spring Hill has a beautiful campus, and the editors at Southern Living seem to think so, too. The popular magazine named Spring Hill College one of the “Most Beautiful College Campuses in the South.”

The Avenue of the Oaks is one of the first things to draw prospective students here, and it’s also one of the last memories they’ll take with them when they go. Each year, graduates sit among towering trees and rows of pink azaleas, as they face a commencement stage in front of Stewartfield, a white Greek Revival home. During students’ tenures at this liberal arts school—the Southeast’s oldest Catholic college—they hang out at Rydex Commons, a circular green space facing the library and the exquisite St. Joseph Chapel. You can experience the natural splendor of a South Alabama landscape all over campus. Southern Living

Spring Hill was founded as a Jesuit college in 1830. It is the oldest Catholic college in the Southeast and the third-oldest Jesuit college in the United States, according to Spring Hill’s website.