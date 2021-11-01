Spring Hill College lifts mask requirement for vaccinated

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Spring Hill College has updated the school’s COVID-19 protocols and has lifted the mask mandate for vaccinated staff and students.

With COVID-19 cases decreasing in Mobile County and the surrounding counties, the college says starting on Monday, Nov. 1 masks will no longer need to be worn inside by vaccinated staff and students.

Those who are not vaccinated are told they should continue to wear masks indoors.

Two new rules that no longer require masks are:

No longer required for meetings, indoor activities, or in offices unless specified.

No longer required in any of the dining halls or the cafeteria.

Although the school has decided to lift the no masks required inside, there are still some places and situations that require masks. Those being: