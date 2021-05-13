Spring Hill College launches supply chain management degree

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Jobs in logistics and Supply Chain Management are in high demand.

In hopes to bridge the gap between business and education, Spring Hill College announced a new Bachelor of Science degree in Supply Chain Management (SCM) in the Division of Business.

This unique collaboration with the Division of Business will advance innovation and experiential opportunities inside and outside the classroom, provide real-world guidance and ultimately help fill high-wage positions at area companies. Spring Hill College

Online coursework in this degree field will start in the spring of 2022. Face-to-face instruction will begin in the fall of 2022.

“The Supply Chain Management degree program, combined with the local industry advisory panel for our Business Division, is a real-world ready opportunity for our students and for businesses in the Gulf Coast region. It’s a win for the city of Mobile and for Spring Hill College.” E. Joseph Lee, II, PhD, President of Spring Hill College.

Spring Hill College will partner with the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce to build an advisory council for this degree field.

