Spring Hill College investigating sexual assault reported on campus

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – An investigation is underway at Spring Hill College after a sexual assault was reported on campus.

The alleged incident happened on March 12 inside a residence hall.

Spring Hill College told WKRG News 5 as soon as the report was made, an investigation was immediately launched.

On Wednesday, word started spreading on social media about the alleged incident after the woman who claims she was sexually assaulted posted about it on Facebook.

The student who alleges she was assaulted, Audrey Cox, gave WKRG News 5 permission to share her post about the alleged incident.

In her post, Cox alleges she was “hunted down” by a student inside her dorm and “violently” attacked in the early morning hours of March 12 after returning to campus from a night downtown.

She says the the incident left her with blood and bruises.

Cox says she is being silenced by the school and claims hundreds of other woman have reached out to her saying similar incidents have happened to them.

Spring Hill College told WKRG News 5 in a statement:

“Spring Hill College has a zero tolerance policy in regard to any form of violence on campus. The student situation you’re referring to was addressed immediately once it was reported.” -Statement from Spring Hill College

This is a developing story.