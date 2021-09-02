Spring Hill College housing Loyola New Orleans students after Hurricane Ida

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Spring Hill College is housing several students from Loyola University New Orleans after Hurricane Ida tore through Louisiana.

WKRG spoke with two freshmen students as they waited at the Mobile Airport to catch a flight back home to their families, who said they’re grateful Spring Hill opened its doors to them.

“The aftermath was pretty crazy. We didn’t expect to like evacuate,” said Leya Valdes, one of the students who was evacuated from Loyola to Spring Hill College.

Two days after Hurricane Ida touched down in Louisiana, students from Loyola in New Orleans boarded a bus to head to Mobile.

“They told us it was because there was no power and they didn’t know when it would come back,” said Stephanie Low, who also was evacuated to Spring Hill College.

They’re some of about 150 Loyola students who stayed at Spring Hill College after Hurricane Ida. Loyola completely lost power from Hurricane Ida, and the school chose to relocate students to places with electricity and other services.

“We didn’t have power, so they were concerned about the heat since there was like no air conditioning and the service was really bad so it was hard to contact anyone,” said Low.

Stephanie Low and Leya Valdes are both freshmen at Loyola in New Orleans, they had barely started their first semester at college when Hurricane Ida hit.

“It’s been a little hectic, the storm itself was kind of just like oh we’re just sitting in our dorm, watching it go by,” said Valdes.

The two are from California and had never been in a hurricane before.

“We haven’t really been in this type of weather where hurricanes happen a lot, so we didn’t know what to expect,” said Low.

Loyola is a sister Jesuit school to Spring Hill. This isn’t the first time Spring Hill has opened its doors to Loyola students, they also housed students in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.

Low and Valdes both say they and their families are appreciative of Spring Hill College caring for them during this hectic time.

“I’m just really thankful they allowed us to stay and they kind of figured it out for all of the students. The staff was really nice and let us eat in their dining room. The staff was really nice and calm about everything,” said Low.

Loyola students will begin virtual school Monday, Sept. 13, and the school is aiming to get them back to campus by Monday, September 20th. Spring Hill College said they are happy to help as long as they need them.