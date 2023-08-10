MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Spring Hill College is hosting a back-to-school college fair for prospective students tonight, August 10, 2023.

According to an announcement on the Spring Hill College website, this event will be held in the LeBlanc Ballroom of the Barter Student Center and will occur from 5:30 to 7:30 pm.

The fair will have representatives from local postsecondary schools, including Spring Hill College. The announcement claimed attendees can meet admissions counselors and faculty, speak with financial aid advisors, and learn about life on campus at their schools of interest.

“Spring Hill’s Back-to-School College Fair presents an exciting opportunity…to explore a variety of colleges and universities from the southeastern region…” said Madison Dempsey, Director of Admissions. Dempsey clarified that the fair ensures “…attendees receive valuable and comprehensive information about each institution and their respective college admissions processes”.

A list of the schools in attendance can be found here.

If interested, there is still time to register on the Spring Hill College website.