MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Spring Hill College announced Friday that the legendary Stan Galle Baseball Field will now be named Sims-Galle Baseball Field, in honor of Coach Frank Sims.

Sims announced his retirement in February and on Tuesday, April 19, he cemented 1,000 career wins after the Badgers’ win over the University of West Florida.

“That is a big honor. It’s been 37 years and I never thought about that really,” said Sims. “They said they were going to put my name up there with Stan’s and I thought, ‘Man, that’s really cool.’ That caught me by surprise, I’ll be honest.”

Sims coached the Badgers for 37 years and the late Stan Galle coached Spring Hill for 26 years. The field is believed to be America’s oldest active collegiate baseball field, the first game was played on it in 1889.