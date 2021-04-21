Spring Hill College holds prayer service following Chauvin verdict

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Spring Hill College is holding a prayer service at 4 p.m. Wednesday, the day following the guilty verdict of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

“Yesterday was filled with different emotions for many given the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial. As a part of our Spring Hill College community, we invite you to join us today at 4:00 p.m. for a prayer service outside St. Joseph’s Chapel. It’s a time for us to come together, process, and begin to heal. We’ll pray for peace in our community and across our nation.” Spring Hill College

Former officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death last May, setting off a wave of relief but also sadness across the country. The Black man’s death prompted months of mass protests against policing in the U.S.

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Wednesday that the Justice Department launched a sweeping investigation into policing practices in Minneapolis after the guilty verdict in George Floyd’s death.

The probe “will assess whether the Minneapolis Police Department engages in a pattern or practice of using excessive force, including during protests,” Garland said a news conference.