Spring Hill College games rescheduled due to weather

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Spring Hill College Athletics department rescheduled the baseball game and softball games against the University of Montevallo due to the threat of severe weather Wednesday.

The baseball game scheduled for historic Stan Galle Field has been rescheduled to Tuesday, April 14 at 3 p.m. The softball doubleheader at Montevallo has been postponed to an undetermined date.

Spring Hill College – Baseball

The sub-varsity baseball doubleheader against Enterprise State Community Colelge is moved to Monday, Feb. 24 at 2 p.m.

Spring Hill will play Florida Tech in a non-conference doubleheader on Saturday. The softball team will play at the University of West Florida on Wednesday, Feb. 19.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories