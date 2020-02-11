Spring Hill College games rescheduled due to weather

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Spring Hill College Athletics department rescheduled the baseball game and softball games against the University of Montevallo due to the threat of severe weather Wednesday.

The baseball game scheduled for historic Stan Galle Field has been rescheduled to Tuesday, April 14 at 3 p.m. The softball doubleheader at Montevallo has been postponed to an undetermined date. Spring Hill College – Baseball

The sub-varsity baseball doubleheader against Enterprise State Community Colelge is moved to Monday, Feb. 24 at 2 p.m.

Spring Hill will play Florida Tech in a non-conference doubleheader on Saturday. The softball team will play at the University of West Florida on Wednesday, Feb. 19.

