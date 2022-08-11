MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Spring Hill College’s future educators are in the top ranking for their Praxis exam pass rates.

The private institution has been ranked the number two college in Alabama for one of the best Elementary Education exam pass rates, according to the Praxis exam’s official website.

The Praxis exam is a statewide test that challenges student educator’s knowledge on the subject they wish to teach.

It is required for future schoolteachers to pass one or more of these exams to receive their certification and enter the education field.

Once they pass the praxis exam, future educators in Alabama can teach children between Kindergarten and 6th grade.

WKRG spoke with a senior education student who says the study sessions, labs and in-classroom training has all been a part of the technique to help them achieve this ranking.

However, she believes the community feeling Spring Hill provides its students is what really helps them to be successful.

“You won’t really find that at a larger school and so having such a small class size, having these professors that want to get to know you and want you to succeed in their classes… they’re not just pushing you through it’s something that they are striving for as well, with you,” said Samantha Gheliano.

Division Chair of Education, Dr. Paige Raney, said it’s an honor to receive this ranking but, she’s not surprised.

“We have a faculty that is committed to the teaching profession, but we also have students who are hard working,” said Dr. Raney. “It takes extra beyond the classroom, beyond their laboratory experiences to study for the Praxis exam and so if we have something in front of us, required for teacher certification we’re going to do it at the most, in the most, excellent way so our faculty and our students… this is their award, honoring the commitment that they make.”

Beginning their first semester of classes, Spring Hill students are placed in Mobile county schools to obtain their classroom hours.

Dr. Raney’s hope is that students in the education department will stay in the area after graduation and pour into Mobile county students.

Spring Hill students will return back to campus August 22 for their first day of classes.