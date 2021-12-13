Spring Hill College degree programs ranked among best in Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In an article published by University HQ, Spring Hill College ranked among the top university’s in the state for their degree programs.

University HQ ranked Spring Hill number 12 out of 31 for the best college bachelor’s degrees and master’s degrees. The rankings by University HQ are based on degrees statewide and awards rankings based on graduation and retention rates, faculty and staff involvement and student satisfaction.

Spring Hill students are offered more than 52 undergraduate majors and areas of concentration. The liberal arts aspect of the college requires students to take classes in multiple areas to become a more well-rounded individual for life after college.

Spring Hill College President E. Joseph Lee touted the broad experiences the college offers students.

“A degree from Spring Hill enables our students to gain advanced knowledge and skills, participate in new experiences and prepare them to be real-world ready,” said Lee.

The college offers three Masters of Business programs, three Masters of Science in Nursing programs, a Master of Art Theology program, and a Masters of Theological Studies and Pastoral Studies program.

In 2021, Spring Hill College added four new majors into the Business Division including Sports Management, Digital Marketing, Entrepreneurship, and Supply Chain Management.

Spring Hill was also named as one of The South’s Most Beautiful Colleges by Southern Living.