MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Students and faculty at Spring Hill College are mourning the loss of Father Stephen F. Campbell, S.J., a theater, art professor and Jesuit priest. He was 68.

According to a release from the college, Fr. Campbell passed away on Jan. 7 at the Jesuit Residence on the Spring Hill College campus. He was a Jesuit for 48 years, a priest for 37 years and an associate professor and chair of the Department of Visual and Performing Arts for 30 years.

Fr. Campbell attended Jesuit High School leading to him attending SHC for two years and then joining the Society of Jesus at St. Charles College.

“Fr. Campbell valued having a real relationship with students, colleagues, and his family,” Rector of SHC’s Jesuit Community, Fr. Bob Poirier said. “He kept in touch with those he knew. He genuinely cared about each of us.”

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial for Fr. Campbell on Saturday, Jan. 14 at St. Joseph’s Chapel on the college campus at 10 a.m. Visitation will start at 11 a.m.