MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Frank Sims, Spring Hill College’s Head Baseball Coach, has announced he will be retiring after the 2022 season.

Sims has been a coach on The Hill for the last 37 years of his life.

“How do you put 37 years into a few sentences?” said Sims. “But it’s just time. My wife, Dana, and I have thought about this decision for both of our careers for quite a while now and it’s just time. I will miss it greatly.”

Sims is a member of the Alabama Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame in 2017 and he has won 938 games with the Badgers. He holds the record for most career victories at Spring Hill. Sims tenure includes 26 20-win seasons, six 30-win seasons, two 40-win seasons and five conference championships.

Sims has been honored as a Conference Coach of the Year on five separate occasions with the latest being the 2014 Independent Collegiate Athletic Association honor in NCAA Division II.

“When I first arrived at Spring Hill, I didn’t know if I’d stay five years,” Sims said. “But it’s a good quality of life here in Mobile. I’ve raised my family here. I’ve had opportunities to move on, but I’ve turned them all down because it wasn’t what I wanted at the time. I have four kids who are all SHC graduates and I’ve coached my two sons at the collegiate level. Who could ask for more?”

Sims was the head coach at Milton College before joining the Badgers in 1985, where he compiled a 36-10 record and reached the NAIA Regional Tournament during the 1982 season. He and his wife, Dana, have four children and six grandchildren.