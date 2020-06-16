Spring Hill College announces plan for Fall semester

(WKRG) — Spring Hill College announced Tuesday they have developed a Fall 2020 teaching plan that allows for learning through a mix of in-person, on-campus and online courses. Students are set to return to campus on August 20.

“We continue to plan for students to return to campus, but we believe that social distancing requirements may make it necessary for some students to take courses, or at least some part of their courses, outside the classroom. This mixed format plan also provides flexibility in case of a pandemic resurgence,” the college stated on their website.

The “Flexible Fall” plan can be found on Springhill’s website at www.shc.edu/academics/badgersback2020.

LATEST STORIES